Berea community hands over confiscated drugs to MEC Nkosi-Malobane

The Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has on Tuesday urged the public to work together with law enforcement agencies to root out drugs in their respective communities.

The MEC visited the communities of Berea, Yeoville and Hillbrow. Her visit follows the confiscation of drugs by community members at O’Rielly and Fife Avenue in Berea, Johannesburg.

Upon confiscation of drugs, the community requested the MEC to be part of the official handover of drugs since they have lost faith in the police.

“I am delighted that finally the communities of Gauteng are taking charge of their safety. The confiscation of drugs by community members is an indication that community members want to root out the scourge of drugs in their respective spaces.”

Nkosi-Malobane said it was important that they commit all their resources and encourage the communities to rally behind the police in fighting the demon that was terrorising the nation.

“We cannot allow drug lords to walk our streets and instill fear amongst ordinary citizens. I have instructed the crime intelligence team to work around the clock to ensure that all suspects linked with drugs are arrested and ensure maximum sentences imposed on them,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“I call upon members of the community who might have information on some of these drug lords to report them to the authorities.”

Nkosi-Malobane held a meeting with the local community leadership as well as social partners in the fight against crime in Berea and Hillbrow policing precinct. The MEC applauded the work of the community members in confiscating drugs and pleaded with them to work together with the police to fight the scourge of drugs which has reached unprecedented levels in the province.

The South African Police Narcotic unit were available to accept the drugs, led by the MEC. The quantity of the drugs and amount was not determined at the time since the forensic investigators were taking the drugs for analysis.

– African News Agency (ANA)

