It’s all systems go for matric final exams – basic education dept

The department of basic education said today it has roped in national security services to help administer this year’s matric final examinations to 796,542 full time and part time candidates.

The department said training of invigilators and markers have been completed to ensure quality service and that papers are marked according to standardised guidelines.

“The department has left no stone unturned in its bid to ensure a credible and integrous National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination. The department of basic education has embarked on an intensive review of all its systems and processes and has taken cognisance of the limitations that may have presented a challenge in previous years. All these have been thoroughly addressed,” the department said in a statement.

Logistics have been sorted out and exam papers were ready. The different points at which the question papers are stored en-route to the schools have been checked and audited.

The department said it audited storage points to ensure compliance with criteria to store question papers. The storage points across the country will be closely monitored by the provincial departments and the national department.

“The department has also engaged the services of all the security agencies who will assist in maintaining a presence where necessary and will respond to requests at short notice. The other strategy employed to strengthen the administration of the examination, is categorisation of examination centres based on the risk profile of the examination centres, monitoring is customised to suit the risk profile,” the department said.

“Examination centres that were implicated in any kind of examination malpractice in previous years, will be monitored by a resident monitor based at the school. In addition, the department has intensified the invigilator training and targeted the standardisation of procedures across districts, which are the drivers of this training.”

Leaked examination papers in previous years marred the credibility of the matric examination results. A Maths paper was leaked through Whatsapp by a pupil in Limpopo in 2016. The leak spread to Mpumalanga and Gauteng. In 2015, Life Sciences papers were leaked in the Vhembe district of the Limpopo province.

The department said it will, for the first time this year, oversee an examination in sign language to 58 deaf candidates across 10 schools. The question papers will be signed and learners will respond by signalling and this will be recorded using the appropriate technology, said the department.

“The department has piloted its assessment processes and in this regard, we don’t foresee any difficulties with this examination. Another first for the department is the writing of the Technical Mathematics and Technical Science examination. The offering of these two subjects is in sync with the intention of the department to provide a broader scope of subject offerings for learners, so as to allow for a stronger vocational slant in the curriculum.”

The examinations will get underway on Monday with 37,340 pupils sitting for practical examinations in Computer Examinations Technology. The Information Technology examination will be written on Tuesday by 4,170 candidates.

Matric pupils across the country will on Friday voluntarily sign a pledge to commit to upholding the integrity of the examinations by not participating in any malpractice, said the department.

– African News Agency (ANA)

