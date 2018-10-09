Newcastle residents score big as truck carrying milk overturns

A truck carrying pasteurised milk overturned on the Amajuba Pass in Lennoxton on Monday, reports Newcastle Advertiser.

The remaining milk, which was transported in a tanker that was not damaged, was being distributed to the community.

ALSO READ: Looters help themselves to ice-cream after truck overturns in Limpopo

The handing out of the free milk to residents quickly turned sour earlier on Tuesday, however, after a man produced what was thought to be a firearm and demanded his share of the bounty.

A scuffle ensued and the police were called to the scene. It was later determined the firearm was a gas pistol, and its wielder was taken into police custody.

Approximately 15,000 litres of milk can still be collected at 33 Boundary Road, Lennoxton.

The milk is been given away for free to all who want it.

“We don’t know if it’s full cream, low-fat, fat-free or lactose-free – but its FREE!” said a source.

Own transport and packaging is required, and all stock needs to be cleared today, due to expiration reasons.

Non-profit organisations are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Come with your own bottles, scoops, baths, or buckets and take as much as you like.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.