Pilot killed in Limpopo plane crash

A 54-year-old pilot died on Tuesday when his light aircraft crashed outside Lephalale in Limpopo province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the light aircraft was departing from a farm in the area to Gauteng when it crashed just after 6am.

”The aircraft got out of control within a few minutes of his departure and it nosedived onto the ground in the bushes around Enkelfontein farm, killing the pilot instantly,” Ngoepe said.

“The deceased was positively identified by the family as Koot Human Steyn, aged 54, staying in Melkbosh farm in the Tom Burke area outside Lephalale.”

The cause of the accident is still unknown. Investigations by the police and the Civil Aviation Authority were underway.

The incident comes a day after a gardener and a pilot perished in Midrand when another aircraft crashed into a house in Vorna Valley. The plane had taken off from the nearby privately-owned Grand Central airport.

