Msunduzi Municipality speaker’s bodyguard in court for political killings

Msunduzi Municipality Speaker Jabu Ngubo’s bodyguard, Jabulani Mngoma, was released on warning by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after a brief appearance.

He was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of African National Congress (ANC) branch chairperson Nathi Hlongwa who was killed in June 2016.

Mngoma was arrested by members of the South African Police Service’s special task team which was assembled by Police Minister Bheki Cele to probe politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlongwa, who was ANC Ward 12 branch chairperson, died in a hail of bullets at his home in Imbali Township, just weeks after another branch member and Mpofana Municipality chief financial officer Simo Mncwabe was killed in an apparent ambush.

Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, for Mngoma, said his client was not a flight risk and said that his family was in Pietermaritzburg and he was also employed in the city.

He cited Mngoma’s heart condition and infection on his leg as reasons for the release. The court heard that Mngoma would plead not guilty to the murder charge.

Prosecutor Patty David said the State did not view Mngoma as a flight risk and therefore did not oppose bail.

Magistrate Vincent Mcanyana released Mngoma and ordered him back in court on November 8.

Mngoma’s appearance comes just days ahead of the bail application of six suspects in the killing of another ANC activist Msawenkosi “Maqatha” Mchunu in the same court this week.

– African News Agency (ANA)

