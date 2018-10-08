Case against Mahikeng cash-in-transit heist suspects postponed to Friday

Ten men accused of bombing a cash van outside Mahikeng eight days ago, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case against them was postponed to October 12, for bail application and verification of their addresses.

The State alleges that the men bombed an armoured vehicle, disarmed the security guards of three firearms and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money at Matlhonyane outside Mahikeng on September 30.

Seven of the men were arrested in Lomanyaneng, Magogoe and Matlhonyane, while three were arrested in Itsoseng near Lichtenburg.

Three of them are security guards.

Some of the alleged stolen money was found at their homes during a search. Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered.

– African News Agency (ANA)

