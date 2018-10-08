Trial of eight Westbury suspects postponed

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today postponed the case against eight suspects arrested during a total shutdown in Westbury.

The case was postponed to October 18. Four of them are facing charges of murder in connection with the death of a resident in July.

The other four face drug dealing charges.

Police conducted raids in the area following running battles between community members and the police. The arrests were made by the police Tactical Response Team on Friday.

The team was deployed in Westbury last week in reaction to protests that erupted after 45-year-old Heather Peterson was shot dead in the crossfire of an alleged gun battle between gangs.

Last week, Westbury, Ennerdale and Eldorado Park residents embarked on a shutdown which turned into violent clashes with police.

They accuse government of not doing anything about drugs and related crimes in their areas and excluding them from empowerment policies such as Black Economic Empowerment and Affirmative Action.

– African News Agency (ANA)

