South Africa 8.10.2018 05:41 pm

Johnny Dladla resigns as Eskom Rotek Industries CEO

ANA
Acting Group CEO of Eskom, Johnny Dladla during a media briefing held at Megawatt Park, Eskoms head office in Sunninghill, 23 June 2017.Picture: Neil McCartney

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says Dladla will be pursuing private interests.

The CEO of Eskom’s subsidiary Eskom Rotek Industries, Johnny Dladla, has tendered his resignation and will leave Eskom at the end of the month, spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced today.

“He resigned on the 1st of October but the resignation needed to be considered by the board first and employees needed to be informed. He will be pursuing private interests,” Phasiwe said.

Dladla was last year October removed as Eskom’s acting chief executive, and replaced with Sean Maritz, just four months after he was appointed in June last year following the suspension of acting CEO Matshela Koko.

Eskom Rotek Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary​​​​ of Eskom which provides construction, maintenance and transportation services in support of the power utility’s operations.

Phasiwe said that Dladla’s successor would be announced in due course.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

