Shack dwellers’ movement leader comes out of hiding to join activist march

S’bu Zikode, the founder and elected president of shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, joined more than 2,000 demonstrators who took to the streets of Durban today to protest against “threats” and “assassinations” of the group’s activists.

Zikode has been in hiding for several months.

Abahlali baseMjondolo accused Durban mayor Zandile Gumede and the chief whip of the eThekwini council of making “open threats” against its president in June.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), other unions and several civil society groups joined Abahlali members – dressed in their trademark red outfits – and marched from Currie’s Fountain to Durban City Hall.

Similar marches were taking place in Cape Town and Johannesburg at the same time.

Upon arriving at the hall, the marchers threatened to break through the building’s doors when they were told that no one was available to receive their memorandum of demands.

When Abahlali’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, George Bonono, heard that news, he started shouting, “This is bullshit, this is our country, they will kill us”.

The South African Police Services’ brigadier Tefo Mpete was dispatched to receive the memorandum and said he would send it to the presidency and minister of police.

In the memorandum, Abahlali said it had made “numerous attempts” to engage the municipal government and provincial government on the plight of its members, but had been ignored.

“We have written letters to the president of the republic and the police minister, both dated 6 June 2018, only to be ignored,” said the memorandum.

“For too long we have been organising as a democratic formation committed to peace and non-violence struggle only to be killed with impunity. We demand that the president establish a credible and independent commission of enquiry into the killing of Abahlali activists and other community activists,” said the memorandum.

Abahlali also demanded that “ANC councillors” who were threatening its members “be arrested and face prosecution”.

“Many of our comrades have been killed by the eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit, and some of its members have a history of working for the apartheid government. We demand a full investigation into this unit.”

The memorandum also called for state protection for those who had to go into hiding after receiving threats “and those who are threatened by mayors, councillors and their hitmen”.

Other demands included “genuine participation” in decisions that affected the lives of shack dwellers and full disclosure of the housing budget for eThekwini municipality and the provincial department of human settlements.

“For too long the promise of houses has been downgraded to forced removal to transit camps. These transit camps are more like prisons than homes. Therefore we demand an immediate end to all transit camps so that the dignity of the people that have been taken to transit camps can be immediately restored,” said the memorandum.

Abahlali has demanded a response to its memorandum within seven days.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.