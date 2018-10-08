 
South Africa 8.10.2018 04:49 pm

ANC denies probe into ‘Ramaphosa plot’

ANA
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, right, and ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule at the launch of the new party website at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 8 October 2018. Picture: ANA

‘We said officials must put this matter to bed,’ ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says, insisting that ‘the focus is the unity of the ANC.’

There is no investigation into allegations of a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, the African National Congress (ANC) said today.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe responded to reports that the ANC top brass would probe the plot allegation. The plot was reportedly spearheaded by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

”There is no investigation … we did not talk about an investigation. We said officials must put this matter to bed. This [plot] was created and officials had to respond and to affirm the need for unity and renewal,” said Mabe.

The ANC top brass have reportedly planned to haul Magashule over the coals after the alleged plot surfaced in the media.

Magashule, a Zuma loyalist, was accused of holding secret meetings with supporters of the former president to plan a Ramaphosa ousting. Zuma reportedly attended such meetings in Durban where Magashule was present.

On reports that the embattled Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following his public apology regarding his relationship with the controversial Gupta family, Mabe said the lekgotla that took place over the weekend was concerned with the renewal and unity of the ANC ”and nothing else”.

”We will inform you should we receive any information regarding that matter. The ANC is not going to be distracted or moved sideways…the focus is the unity of the ANC. The officials met this weekend and the focus plan is to make sure that out structures are committed to the unity project.”

African News Agency (ANA)

