Numsa goes on strike over transformation at Toyota SA

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have gone on strike at Toyota as a result of an impasse over transformation in the car manufacturer’s plant in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbuso Ngubane, Numsa’s regional secretary, accused the management team at Toyota of stubbornly refusing to engage with their demands. Ngubane said that Toyota had not taken any practical steps to open up the space so that black companies could participate fairly in the procurement process.

“Toyota is an untransformed company which routinely fails BBBEE compliance targets. They also repeatedly fail to meet their own Employment Equity targets. This is because there is no political will from the management team to genuinely address these issues,” Ngubane said.

“They also steadfastly refuse to procure from black service providers. They keep claiming that black people have no experience, but we reject this explanation. This is simply an excuse used by many in the South African corporate space to justify racism and a lack of genuine transformation.”

Ngubane said Numsa demands the establishment of a transformation committee which will oversee and participate the recruitment and procurement process, the upholding of the independence of the chairperson in disciplinary processes, and a raft of other demands.

The strike, which began this morning, is set to affect all Toyota plants across the country.

– African News Agency (ANA)

