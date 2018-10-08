Man critically injured after being pulled under train in Cape Town

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was left critically injured this morning when he was pulled beneath a train at the Salt River train station in Cape Town.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said various emergency services including Life Healthcare, Metro Rescue and Provincial EMS were on the scene.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the man lying next to the tracks. An assessment showed that the man had sustained a significant head injury and was in a critical condition,” he said.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for urgent treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

