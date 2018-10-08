Four suspects in vehicle roadworthy fraud ring appear in Cape Town court

Four men appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town today in connection with a syndicate believed to be fraudulently issuing vehicle roadworthy certificates in exchange for a fee.

Thabisa Mahlangeni, 42, Nomakorinte Zethu, 39, Vuyiswa Gwantshu, 46, and Lwandile Ndamana, 29, were arrested at the Butterworth and Queenstown vehicle testing stations in the Eastern Cape last week by members of the Hawks anti-corruption investigation team.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Philani Nkwalase, said officers also seized an undisclosed amount of cash at the Butterworth facility.

Nkwalase said the four arrests followed that of Andile Andrew Mlomzale, 47, who was nabbed at the Airport Vehicle Testing Station in Cape Town last month.

“Mlomzale allegedly redirected Cape Town vehicles particulars mostly public, school transport and heavy duty trucks to the two Eastern Cape vehicle testing stations without these vehicles being tested at any of the stations,” said Nkwalase.

“He allegedly recruited clients, George Sauls, 58, and Abraham Neethling, 63, who were also arrested on 26 September this year.”

Mahlangeni, Zethu, Gwantshu, and Ndamana were released on R1,500 bail and will join the other three in the dock on December 3.

They face fraud and corruption charges.

– African News Agency (ANA)

