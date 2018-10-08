Arrest of eight dangerous Westbury criminals lauded

The arrest of eight wanted criminals in Westbury has been lauded by the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

The arrest came after last week’s deployment of the police’s specialised Tactical Response Team also known as “Amabharete”.

Those arrested include four of the suspects linked to the murder of 31-year-old Bradley Saul, who was assassinated in July 2018 after allegedly being accused of killing the son of one of the suspects.

Four others were arrested after being found in possession of drugs. During the arrest, the police recovered a firearm and drugs. All the suspects are expected to appear in court this week.

Residents of Westbury had been protesting against rampant drug abuse and gun crime in the area that culminated in running battles with the police. The violent confrontations which lasted several days ended when the Amabharete were deployed.

“I commend the law enforcement officers who worked around the clock to ensure that the suspects are arrested swiftly. I am delighted that the deployment of policing resources in Westbury community to deal with the scourge of drugs, bullying and gangsterism is beginning to yield positive results,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“I am confident that the highly competitive team of investigators will present a watertight case against these suspects. I also call upon the Criminal Justice System to expedite this case and ensure that the law is applied accordingly without fear or favour.

“It is very important that we continue to send out a strong message to those who break the law that Gauteng has no place for criminals.”

Nkosi-Malobane urged residents to report crimes to the authorities.

The anti-drug hotline number 071 786 0190.

