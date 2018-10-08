Nene has asked Ramaphosa to fire him – report

According to a report in The Sowetan today, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene approached President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend to ask him to relieve him of his duties.

The Sunday Times revealed yesterday that Ramaphosa was never told about the seven meetings Nene had with the Guptas at their home and offices when he was previously finance minister and deputy finance minister under then president Jacob Zuma.

Business Day has further reported that Nene’s request will be tabled for a decision by the ANC today.

According to the paper, Ramaphosa was “shocked” by revelations of both the meetings and possibly also the fact that Nene is being investigated for allegedly untoward benefits that accrued to Nene’s son through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) from when Nene was the chairperson of the PIC.

Nene’s future was reportedly the focus of discussion among top ANC officials at a retreat this weekend, with the president struggling with balancing the need to turn around the economy with needing to retain perceptions that he is dedicated to running a cleaner government.

Ramaphosa was reportedly caught unawares by Nene’s apology to the nation on Friday for his meetings with the Guptas.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to use protests to force the removal of Nene.

He said: “It looks like going to the streets to have this guy removed is unavoidable.”

The party has been uncompromising in calling for the finance minister to quit or be fired after his apology on Friday.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela told broadcaster eNCA that even though Nene may have lied about the Guptas, it was commendable that he had now come clean and it would be more important to find out what the reasons may have been for his keeping his Gupta meetings to himself.

