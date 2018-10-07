Pedestrian dies after being hit by minibus taxi in Bloemfontein

A man in his 40s died when he was hit by a minibus taxi on Dr Becher Drive in Bloemfontein on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.25pm to find the taxi parked on the side of the road. The body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lying in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Sunday.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. He was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“Unfortunately, upon arrival at hospital the man succumbed to his injuries. Fortunately, no-one from the taxi sustained any injuries. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

