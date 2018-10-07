K9 unit and flying squad recover illegal firearms and arrest suspects

An immediate response and follow up on information received by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Port Elizabeth resulted in two arrests, the confiscation of six unlicensed firearms, and the recovery of a stolen motorbike, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

Port Elizabeth SAPS K9 unit and flying squad officers received information at about 8am on Sunday morning about possible unlicensed firearms at a smallholding in Tembani Street in Greenbushes, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“Information was immediately activated and the house, which is rented, was searched. Four hunting rifles were found hidden in the ceiling of the house and a 9mm pistol with seven rounds [of ammunition] was found concealed in the fireplace,” she said.

Another .22 hunting rifle was found tucked between clothing in a cupboard in one of the bedrooms. The officers also seized a stolen motorbike which was found in the garage. The motorbike was stolen in the Humewood area in January 2003. A total of 400 rifle rounds were also seized.

The two occupants of the house, aged 23 and 47, were arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a stolen motorbike. Additional charges may be added at a later stage, and the two would appear in court soon, Naidu said.

Mount Road policing cluster commander Maorj-General Thembisile Patekile commended the officers on their success. “Teamwork between the various units is crucial in combatting and preventing crime.

“The continued recovery and seizure of firearms is a direct result of intensified crime prevention operations, intelligence collection, police visibility, and the efforts of the members who work daily to ensure that illegal and unlicensed firearms are taken out of circulation and out of the hands of criminal elements,” Patekile said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

