South Africa 7.10.2018 07:06 pm

Man drowns at St Francis Bay beach in Eastern Cape

ANA
A NSRI pink rescue buoy at a beach. Picture: NSRI

A local surfer managed to get one of the men safely to shore with the use of the pink rescue buoy, but the second male died.

A man drowned and another was rescued after they were swept out to sea while swimming at St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI St Francis Bay duty crew were activated at 12.30pm following eye-witness reports of two men being swept out to sea at Grannies Pool, St Francis Bay, NSRI St Francis Bay duty coxswain Garth Shamley said.

A local surfer, who had grabbed an NSRI pink rescue buoy at the beach, was reported to be swimming out to try to assist the two men, he said.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and Private Care ambulance services responded.

“On arrival on the scene the local surfer, known to NSRI only as AJ, had managed to get one of the men safely to shore with the use of the pink rescue buoy, but the second male casualty remained missing in the surf,” Shamley said.

During a search the second man was located and recovered from the surf by two local surfers, friends of AJ, and NSRI rescue swimmers. He was brought onto the beach where NSRI medics and an NSRI doctor initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts, but after all CPR efforts were exhausted he was declared dead.

The rescued man had been transported to hospital by Private Care ambulance in a stable condition for treatment for non-fatal drowning symptoms. The NSRI extended condolences to the dead man’s family and friends.

NSRI also commended the efforts of the surfer AJ, who went to the men’s aid and was able to use the pink rescue buoy to successfully rescue one of the men, Shamley said

– African News Agency (ANA)

