Cape Town cops arrest two alleged gangsters, seize illegal firearms

Police in Cape Town have arrested two alleged gangsters and confiscated firearms and ammunition in two separate incidents this weekend, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

“Efforts to disarm criminals in the Western Cape have landed a 38-year-old suspect behind bars for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Captain FC van Wyk said.

Officers attached to the Bonteheuwel satellite police station received information about an armed gang member in Saffraan Road, Bonteheuwel on Sunday morning, he said.

The officers acted swiftly on the information and on their arrival they managed to arrest the suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The arrested man would appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Manenberg on Friday, Van Wyk said.

Manenberg South African Police Service (SAPS) officers patrolling the area were stopped by community members and informed about a gang shooting in Kei Street, Manenberg, he said.

“These members acted swiftly and approached these gang members tactically. The suspect who was still holding the firearm in his hand was ordered to drop it. He was arrested for the possession of a 9mm pistol and a magazine with 14 live rounds.”

He would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anyone with information regarding any gang conflict should contact the Manenberg SAPS at 021-699-9400 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, Van Wyk said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the community for providing officers with information, and the officers for their swift response and removing dangerous criminals and firearms from the community.

– African News Agency (ANA)

