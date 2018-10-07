 
South Africa 7.10.2018 03:50 pm

Five injured as car rolls in Mpumalanga

ANA

Two sustained serious injuries, while the three others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Five people were injured, two of them seriously, when the car they were travelling in veered off the R50 between Delmas and Bapsfontein in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 7am to find a car on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Five people were found seated around the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two had sustained serious injuries, while the three others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Paramedics treated the injured people and provided the two seriously injured with pain-relief medication before they were transported to nearby hospitals on the East Rand in Gauteng for further attention, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

