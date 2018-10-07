Cops launch manhunt for man who allegedly raped 90-year-old woman

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Phalaborwa’s Lulekani have launched a massive manhunt for a suspect who broke into the house of an elderly woman and raped her, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the elderly woman of around 90 years old was raped while sleeping in her house at midnight. The suspect intruded into the house, threatened her, and subsequently raped her before he fled the scene,” said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The victim informed her daughter and police were summoned, and a manhunt operation was launched. The suspect was still unknown at this stage and the investigation was continuing.

Police urged community members to take care of elderly people, especially women, as they were being targeted in such incidents.

“The elderly people must at all times be looked after to avoid and prevent perpetrators taking advantage of their vulnerability,” Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect involved in this matter should contact Captain Moses Monyela at 071-355-0568 or the Crime Stop number 08600- 10111, the Crime Line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)