South Africa 7.10.2018 01:12 pm

Two people injured after falling off KwaZulu-Natal waterfall

ANA
Emergency services attending to the injured at the scene at the Karkloof Falls near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal | Image: Netcare911

Both people were pulled out of the water by member of the public who had witnessed the fall.

A man was seriously injured and a woman suffered moderate injuries when they fell from the Karkloof Falls near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Sunday.

At 4pm on Saturday afternoon, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a person who had fallen off the Karkloof Falls in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

On arrival another private ambulance service was already in attendance. Reports from the scene indicated that a man and a woman, both aged in their mid 30s, had fallen off the small Karkloof Falls.

Both people were pulled out of the water by member of the public who had witnessed the fall. The man had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention. The woman had sustained moderate injuries.

Both patients were transported to hospital by two other private ambulance services for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

