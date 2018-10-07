Eight most wanted suspects arrested in Westbury

A joint intelligence-driven operation on Friday night led to the arrest of eight suspects in Westbury, Johannesburg, who feature on the police’s most wanted list, Gauteng police said.

These arrest came as police in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies had heightened visibility in and around Westbury, and intensified efforts to make sure the communities’ cries against drug dealings and gangsterism were acted on, explained Brigadier Mathapelo Peters in a statement.

Four of the eight suspects would face charges relating to the murder of 31-year-old Bradley Saul, who was killed in July 2018 after allegedly being accused of killing the son of one of the arrested suspects.

The other four were arrested for possession and for dealing in drugs.

A firearm and drugs, the value of which was yet to be determined, were recovered during the operation.

Members of the public were encouraged to continue to report crime to police and to use the dedicated anti-drug hotline number 071-686-0190.

Alternatively, report crime to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or to any police station, Peters said.

– African News Agency (ANA)