 
menu
South Africa 6.10.2018 08:00 pm

Shivambu says EFF is ‘ready to govern and replace incompetent ANC’

ANA
Floyd Shivambu. File picture: Sabrina Dean/OFM

Floyd Shivambu. File picture: Sabrina Dean/OFM

The party’s deputy leader believes the governing ANC is a collective of corrupt and incompetent individuals that needs to be replaced.

The Economic Freedom Fighters intend to use the momentum of the party’s recent victories in student representative council (SRC) elections around the country to launch a campaign to become the second biggest political party in the country, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said on Saturday.

Speaking at the EFF’s two-day KwaZulu-Natal elective conference in Pietermaritzburg, he told delegates that while the EFF was looking to become the second biggest party, it was also “ready to govern”.

“The EFF has got collective capacity to provide decisive leadership to the people of South Africa. The governing African National Congress was a collective of corrupt and incompetent individuals. That is why the EFF has to replace this bunch of incompetent people in government of South Africa,” Shivambu said to applause from delegates.

Young people on higher education campuses were looking to the EFF to deliver “real change”, but winning SRC elections was not a guarantee of votes in the 2019 national and provincial elections. He called on the rank and file to mobilise party support ahead of the polls.

KwaZulu-Natal had the largest EFF membership in the country. “KZN is a strategic point for us to make a decisive shift in politics and our members should be ready to go to every part of the province to spread the EFF message.”

Shivambu also warned members against sowing divisions in the party. “We do not want factionalists and gossipers in the EFF,” he said.

Nominations for the top five provincial positions were concluded by late afternoon, and MPLs Vusi Khoza and Vukani Ndlovu looked evenly matched for the position of provincial chairperson. Other positions also appeared to be tightly contested.

Party leader Julius Malema is expected to address delegates on Sunday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF rejects Nene’s Gupta apology 5.10.2018
EFF to hold elective conference in KZN capital 5.10.2018
EFF scolds the media for ignoring Nene’s lies 5.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.