Three-year-old toddler drowns in home pool

A three-year-old toddler drowned after he apparently fell into a swimming pool at a home in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 2.15pm to reports of a drowning at a residence in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, a three-year-old boy was riding his bicycle “when it is believed he fell in the pool”.

The child was found by a family member. On arrival of paramedics, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts were in progress.

A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, but despite the best efforts the young boy was tragically declared dead on the scene, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

