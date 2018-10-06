Police officer killed by bullet meant for taxi driver

One person was shot dead and another seriously wounded in a shooting in Cleveland in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

“Netcare 911 responded at about 2.45pm to reports of a shooting on the M2 in Cleveland by the Shell garage,” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

Reports from the scene indicated that two people were shot, one of whom had been declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

It was later revealed that the person who died in the shooting was a sergeant who works in Crime Intelligence.

The sergeant, who was with his wife at the time, was hit by a stray bullet at a fast-food outlet located at a garage off the M2 Highway in Cleveland, reports News24.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a suspect alighted a vehicle at the Shell Ultra City filling station and was aiming at a taxi driver when his firearm allegedly jammed,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters in a statement.

By the time the suspect got the gun working, his intended target had already fled the scene. The shots he fired hit the officer and one other person.

The other person who got shot is an unidentified woman who was transported to hospital where she is currently recovering.

Police are investigating and have urged any witnesses to come forward with any information.

– African News Agency (ANA)