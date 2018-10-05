Two children perish in a case of suspected arson in Limpopo

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident happened early Friday while the family of eight were sleeping.

“It is alleged that the entire family was asleep when the unknown suspect threw what is believed to be a petrol bomb at the house, which immediately caught fire. The family members, aged between three months and 70 years old, were trapped inside,” Ngoepe said.

Police arrived and found the house already engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the flames and rescued the family, but unfortunately, the two badly injured little girls – Sadie Kekana, aged two, and five-year-old Kamogelo Kekana – died on the way to hospital.

The rest of the family were being treated for burn injuries.

Police were searching for a suspect on the run, said Ngoepe.

“The motive behind this incident is still unknown at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out. Cases of two counts of murder and arson were opened for further investigations,” he said.

“Investigators are requesting Bongani Abrahm Boshomane aged 45, to report at Mahwelereng or the nearest police station to assist with the ongoing investigations.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

