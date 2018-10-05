Toddler raped and murdered in Ikageng

The body of a five-year-old boy was found under a mattress in one of the shops at the Indian Centre on Wednesday evening, reports the Potchefstroom Herald.

A 55-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the child and is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

According to Col Adéle Myburgh, the North West SAPS spokesperson, it is suspected that after being sexually molested the boy was also suffocated.

The postmortem will determine the cause of death.

Myburgh says apparently a man visited the suspect during the day.

‘The man forgot his cellphone in the suspect’s room. He went back later in the evening to get his cell phone. While looking for his cellphone in the room, he discovered the body of the boy under the mattress. The suspect ran away. He called the police and they attended to the scene,’ reported Myburgh.

