Street Fever accountant appears in court for fraud involving over R8m

An accountant who was employed by popular South African sports retail outlet Street Fever appeared in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Court on Friday on charges of fraud amounting to more than R8 million.

Between April 2016 and May 2017, Ravishkar Ramgoolam was employed by Street Fever and had direct access to the business banking system. Ramgoolam assisted the financial manager, Ashraf Brey in making payments to creditors.

According to the indictment, Ramgoolam prepared remittance advice and created spreadsheets, which included the banking details and names of the creditors, the amounts that were due to them for payment and a summary sheet with all the invoices of the creditors.

Ramgoolam then presented these documents to Brey, who would load the amounts on Absa’s business integrator for payment. Street Fever director Haroon Bemat would then sign off on payments, relying on the information prepared by Ramgoolam.

According to the indictment, Ramgoolam had nine bank accounts and fraudulently substituted the banking details of Street Fever’s suppliers with his own banking details. This resulted in large sums of money being paid into Ramgoolam’s bank account by Street Fever, the charge sheet reads.

Then in May last year, Haroon Bemat and Dawood Bemat spoke to Ramgoolam about the alleged theft. According to the State, Ramgoolam voluntarily transferred an amount of R343,000 into Dawood Bemat’s bank account. The next day, in the presence of an attorney, Ramgoolam signed an admission of guilt document and surrendered a Mercedez-Benz to the Bemats.

However, in the very same month, Ramgoolam opened a case against the Bemats at the Humewood police station, claiming they had stolen the amount of R343,000 and the vehicle, and kidnapped him.

According to the State, Ramgoolam opened a false theft of motor vehicle, kidnapping and intimidation case against the Bemats and is facing an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice.

The case against him was postponed for his lawyer to peruse the docket, which comprises of more than 10 lever arch files.

The matter will resume on November 5.

