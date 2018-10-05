Public Protector must investigate allegations against Nene – DA

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) David Maynier said in a statement on Friday that he will request the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to investigate allegations against finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

This comes after a report by Amabhungane and the Mail & Guardian on Friday looking into the finance minister’s alleged involvement in a deal involving his son and an oil refinery in Mozambique.

According to the report, a business partner of Nene’s son Siyabonga earned millions from a deal made while Nene was chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Nene’s role in the deal, linked to businessman Momande Rassul Rahim, who was arrested for alleged money laundering, tax evasion and smuggling last year, is now being questioned.

Maynier said though Nene strongly denies that he ever acted inappropriately when it comes to any investments, including any investments involving the PIC and his son, Siyabonga Nene, the allegations surrounding his role in his son’s business deal must be probed.

“The allegations surrounding a Public Investment Corporation investment in S&S Refineries, which reportedly included a US$ 1.7 million “referral fee”, which may have benefited Siyabonga Nene, are serious, given the fact that in terms of Section 96(2)(b) of the Constitution ministers may not:

“…expose themselves to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between their official responsibilities and private interests”.

“I will, therefore, request the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to investigate this matter, in terms of Section 4 of the Executive Members Ethics Act (No. 82 of 1998), in order to determine whether there was any breach of the code of ethics, which is applicable to ministers, and to deputy ministers, in South Africa.”

