South Africa 5.10.2018 07:25 am

Inquiry into Gauteng train crash which injured more than 300 to be instituted

ANA
Emergency personnel assist victims at the Van Riebeeck Park Station in Kempton Park, 4 October 2018. There is no reported fatalities, but more than 300 injured. Picture: Neil McCartney

Metrorail says the cost of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

A board of inquiry would be instituted to probe Thursday night’s train crash at the Van Riebeek Park station near Kempton Park which resulted in over 300 injuries, Metrorail said.

In a statement late on Thursday, the state-owned railway company confirmed: “Metrorail train 0659 travelling from Johannesburg Park Station to Pretoria collided from the rear end with train 0663 which was faulty and stationery at Van Riebeeckpark Station this [Thursday] afternoon at 17:50.”

“More than 320 commuters are injured and no fatal injury reported. 32 of the 320 injured commuters suffers serious but not critical injuries.”

The injured were transported to various hospitals in Gauteng.

“Metrorail technical teams will be working around the clock to recover the site. The cost of the accident is still unknown at this stage.”

