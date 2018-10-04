KPMG’s suspension from Business Leadership SA lifted

KPMG has been readmitted as a member of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), the auditing firm said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are grateful to our business peers for their recognition of the key reforms and hard work undertaken to restore public trust and strengthen the firm’s operations,” the statement said.

“We recognise that we have not yet fully put the past behind us, and that there is more to be done to restore KPMG South Africa’s place in the business community.”

BLSA suspended KPMG’s membership just over a year ago after the company was implicated in investigations into state capture in South Africa.

– African News Agency (ANA)

