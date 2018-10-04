‘More than 200 injured’ as two passenger trains collide in Gauteng

Private ambulance service Netcare 911 said it received reports of more than 200 injuries following a collision between two Metrorail passenger trains near Van Riebeek Station in Kempton Park, Gauteng tonight.

“Currently Netcare 911, Fire and Rescue Services, ambulance services as well as the SAPS are on scene, this is a developing story and an update is to follow,” the paramedic service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Arrive Alive is advising motorists to stay away from the scene.

Please keep clear from the roads around van Riebeeck station Kempton park (behind builders warehouse)

Major train accident.

All Roll Players on Scene ….. 100+ patients with entrapments … full road closure https://t.co/oQIHR7zzHV #netcare911 updated #TrainCrash @EMERGCONTROL pic.twitter.com/VW83Z0B7ku — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) October 4, 2018

Earlier, City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesman William Ntladi confirmed the incident.

“I am still responding to the scene. It’s confirmed through our call centre though the magnitude and impact is still unknown,” said Ntladi.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.