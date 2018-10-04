 
South Africa 4.10.2018 07:44 pm

‘More than 200 injured’ as two passenger trains collide in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
The scene outside Van Roebeeck station in Kempton Park on the East Rand, where two trains collided, 4 October 2018. Picture: Arrive Alive

Motorists are advised to stay away from roads close to Van Riebeeck Station in Kempton Park on the East Rand.

Private ambulance service Netcare 911 said it received reports of more than 200 injuries following a collision between two Metrorail passenger trains near Van Riebeek Station in Kempton Park, Gauteng tonight.

“Currently Netcare 911, Fire and Rescue Services, ambulance services as well as the SAPS are on scene, this is a developing story and an update is to follow,” the paramedic service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Arrive Alive is advising motorists to stay away from the scene.

Earlier, City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesman William Ntladi confirmed the incident.

“I am still responding to the scene. It’s confirmed through our call centre though the magnitude and impact is still unknown,” said Ntladi.

  • This is a developing story.

