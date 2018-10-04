Eighteen workers injured after truck rolls in Springs

At least 18 people were injured when a truck rolled in Springs on Thursday evening, the ER24 paramedic service said.

In a statement, the private ambulance service said when paramedics arrived at the site of the crash on Welgedacht Road, the truck and a trailer were found in the middle of the road.

“The workers that had been on the back of the vehicle were spread across the scene,” the statement said.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eighteen people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Fortunately, no fatalities were found on the scene.”

The injured were transported to hospital while police remained on scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

