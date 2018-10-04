Worker falls eight metres in Mount Edgecombe

A worker sustained a serious head injury after falling either metres today from a service lift platform in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, the Netcare 911 private ambulance service said.

“The patient was found by security guards who had alerted emergency services,” a statement from the ambulance service said.

“The 31-year-old male had sustained a serious head injury and a fracture of his arm.”

Paramedics stabilised the man before transporting him to hospital.

– African News Agency (ANA)

