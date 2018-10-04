 
menu
South Africa 4.10.2018 05:25 pm

Worker falls eight metres in Mount Edgecombe

ANA
A worker sustained a serious head injury after falling either metres from a service lift platform in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, 4 October 2018. Picture supplied by Netcare 911

A worker sustained a serious head injury after falling either metres from a service lift platform in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, 4 October 2018. Picture supplied by Netcare 911

The 31-year-old man sustained a serious head injury and a fracture of his arm.

A worker sustained a serious head injury after falling either metres today from a service lift platform in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, the Netcare 911 private ambulance service said.

“The patient was found by security guards who had alerted emergency services,” a statement from the ambulance service said.

“The 31-year-old male had sustained a serious head injury and a fracture of his arm.”

Paramedics stabilised the man before transporting him to hospital.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man killed in KZN car crash 2.12.2013

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.