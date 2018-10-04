Minister Edna Molewa to be laid to rest in Pretoria West

The funeral of the late minister of environmental affairs, Dr Bomo Edith Edna Molewa, will take place at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria West on Saturday, the police’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure said.

Molewa, 61, passed away at a Pretoria hospital after a short illness late last month.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said President Cyril Ramaphosa had decreed that the funeral will be a Special Category 1 funeral and the South African national flag has been flying at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide until her funeral.

“President Ramaphosa, Deputy President, former Presidents, foreign HOS/G, NEC of the ANC, Leaders from different political parties, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, Members of Parliament, MEC’s, members of the diplomatic corps, all other identified VIPs/invited guests and members of the public will attend the funeral,” said Mogale.

“All government departments within the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, together with the SAPS, will be instrumental in ensuring that the funeral service do not hamper nor disrupt other services within the vicinity or environment where the event will take place.”

Mogale said the measures that were to be implemented, were planned and managed through the national Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), which was chaired by the South African Police Service as the lead department.

The Natjoints implores the assistance of the community in further ensuring that the memorial and funeral services of the late minister are conducted without any hindrance.

“WF Nkomo street / Hezekia Mphahle street, WF Nkomo street / Maltzan street, Christoffel street / President Burger street, Christoffel street / Luttig street and Christoffel street / Retief street will be affected on the day of the funeral.

“The resolve of the Natjoints is simple and clear, together with all our sister departments and law enforcement agencies, with the support and cooperation of the people of our country, we will ensure a safe and secure funeral for the late minister of environmental affairs,” said Mogale.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.