Colin Pillay named as Phoenix triple murder accused

Following the second appearance of the man accused of murdering three Durban women aged 16, 22 and 44 at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, his identity and image can now be shown in the media, The Mercury has reported.

Before this, taking pictures and sharing the identity of Pillay was not allowed due to a possible identity parade.

The state has announced its intention of adding a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances to the three murder charges Pillay faces.

While those in attendance at court waited for magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela, photographs of Pillay, who tried to hide from the camera amid shots that he must “show his face” from the gallery, were taken by members of the media.

Pillay was expected to apply for bail on Wednesday, but the case has been adjourned until Thursday next week.

This was as a result of Pillay’s attorney, Rakesh Singh, saying he needed to consult his client due to the addition of the aggravated robbery charge.

The state’s prosecutor slammed Singh for his handling of the case, while Singh hit back by noting the delays that had plagued the case.

“This matter has been delayed since the morning,” he said.

Since the state is arguing that the murders were premeditated, Pillay is accused of schedule six offenses, meaning his lawyers would need to prove that there are exceptional circumstances warranting his release on bail.

It was reported on Saturday that three caskets lined in a single file brought hundreds of mourning people – including close family members, community and religious leaders – to say their final goodbyes to murdered mother and daughters, Jane (44), Denisha (22), and Rackelle (16) Govindsamy, at the Faith Revival Church in Phoenix.

Family and friends pay their last respects to the victims.

On September 21, a mother and her two daughters were found brutally murdered at their Longcroft home.

45-year-old Pillay, reportedly known to the family, was traced and apprehended after the incident and appeared in court on September 25. His formal bail application at Verulam Magistrate’s Court is on Wednesday.

Scores of people had come to pay their final respects to the mother and her children. Neighbours, friends, community members, and leaders felt a sense of loss in their hearts.

