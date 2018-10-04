 
South Africa 4.10.2018 10:12 am

Mpumalanga goes from scorching to snow in two days

Jonothan Hen-Boisen
Most Mpumalanga residents would not have expected building a snowman in October. Image: Sonja du Plessis

Photos and videos confirm snow has indeed fallen on the usually balmy province.

When weather bureaus across the country confirmed snowfall in October, it was met with disbelief by the public. The weather started cooling down late on Wednesday afternoon with rain and snow starting to fall in the early hours of Thursday morning, reports Lowvelder.

Temperatures in Mpumalanga usually peak in the high 30°C range in October, but a surprise cold front saw snow in one of the hottest places in the country.

Here are some of the photos and videos of snowfall in the province:

sneeu by Carolina (naby Badplaas)

Posted by Amanda Du Plessis Strauss on Wednesday, 3 October 2018

Image: Annalize Rossouw Delport

Image: Alicia Whitting

Image: Sonja du Plessis

Image: Sonja du Plessis

Image: Yolande We Care Barberton

