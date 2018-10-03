Cape factory gutted by blaze

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to Blackheath outside Cape Town this afternoon to extinguish a blaze at a factory in Range Road.

The City of Cape Town dispatched 11 firefighting vehicles and 50 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The fire gutted the IDS Insulated Door Systems and Pearly Rock factory between Anfield Road and Buttskop Road along Range Road.

City Fire spokesperson Theo Lane said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

African News Agency (ANA)

