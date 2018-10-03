 
South Africa 3.10.2018 06:34 pm

Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni, 93, admitted to hospital

Citizen reporter
Former Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni at Sandton Conventional centre in Johannesburg, 4 July 2013, at the launch of Nelson Mandela Sports day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Doctors have described the anti-apartheid icon’s condition as unwell, but stable and he is being treated for infection.

Former Robben Island political prisoner Andrew Mlangeni (93) has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital this afternoon.

Mlangeni’s family says doctors are treating the ANC veteran for an infection.

His son, Sello Mlangeni, has told Eyewitness News the anti-apartheid icon has been in and out of hospital for the past two weeks.

He says doctors have described his condition as unwell, but stable.

“We can only say that the hospital is in Cape Town, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Cape Town. Doctors say it is an infection, but they are dealing with it and his condition is a bit stable.”

