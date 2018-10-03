Harmony Gold, unions reach wage deal – Minerals Council SA

Harmony Gold has struck a wage deal with three unions, the Minerals Council South Africa announced in a statement this afternoon.

The three-year deal, struck with National Union of Mineworkers (Num), Solidarity and UASA, representing about 70 percent of Harmony Gold employees, will see the basic wages of category 4 to 8 workers increase by R700 in year one, R750 in year two and R825 in year three, while miners, artisans and officials will see their salaries rise by 6.3 percent a year.

“In addition to the basic wage, the parties agreed to an increase in the current Living-out Allowance of R100 each year to R2 400 over the period of the agreement, as well as the re-introduction of a Service Increment for Officials of 0.5% from the second year of the agreement going forward,” the council said.

The increases are effective and will be backdated to July 1 this year until June 30, 2021.

Harmony also agreed to pay a minimum severance of R50,000 by hiking the benefit by R10,000, R5,000 and R5,000, respectively in each year of the agreement.

Harmony employs 31,000 people in the bargaining unit, the council said.

It added that wage talks between employers at Sibyanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef with workers, represented by the Num, Solidarity, and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, were continuing under the umbrella of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

– African News Agency (ANA)

