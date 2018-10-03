 
South Africa 3.10.2018 01:18 pm

Boy airlifted after taxi and truck collide in Kempton Park

CNS Reporter
The accident scene on Great North Road. Photograph: Netcare 911

At least 28 people were injured in the collision.

A young boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a taxi and truck collided on Great North Road on Tuesday afternoon, reports Kempton Express.

It is believed the child was flung from the taxi.

ALSO READ: 14 injured in KZN South minibus taxi, bakkie crash

Ineke van Huyssteen, a spokesperson for ER24, said three people sustained serious injuries and 25 had other injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Van Huyssteen said: “ER24 paramedics came across the scene shortly before 5pm and found patients lying scattered around the scene. Both the truck and the taxi were lying on their sides. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that three people sustained serious injuries. A young boy was airlifted to hospital for further medical care.”

ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

At the same time on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics also dealt with a fatal accident on the P91 in which a motorcyclist was killed.

