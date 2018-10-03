NPA welcomes ‘lengthy’ jail sentence of ‘Springs monster’

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday welcomed the effective 35-year prison sentence imposed on the so-called Springs Monster, who was found guilty of abusing his five children, the rape of his eldest daughter, drug possession, and obstruction of justice.

The NPAs Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane told journalists at the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday: “As the NPA we are satisfied with the sentence imposed to both the accused [the father and mother from the so-called Springs House of Horrors]. Accused one [the father] received an effective imprisonment term of 35 years and we believe it’s a sentence that sends a strong message to parents out there who neglect their children.”

The man and his ex-wife cannot be named to protect the identities of their children.

The woman was handed a five-year suspended sentence.

The couple’s five children were rescued in 2014 when they were aged between three and 16. Police raided the family’s double-storey house in Springs after neighbours contacted them.

The NPA thanked the neighbours who alerted police after the couple’s then 11-year-old son ran to them for help after his father severely beat him.

