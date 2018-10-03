Gift of the Givers sends rescue team to earthquake hit Indonesia

The Gift of the Givers foundation is sending a small team that includes rescuers and medical personnel to Indonesia, to assist that country which is reeling from a deadly earthquake and tsunami that left more than 1,000 people dead on the island of Sulawesi.

The tragedy which struck on Friday also displaced many others.

Responding to a call for help from the Indonesian head of state, the Gift of the Givers said it was sending a team with highly specialised equipment to assist.

“Gift of the Givers search and rescue teams with highly specialised equipment, accompanied by a select number of medical personnel, will depart for Indonesia tomorrow,” said the largest disaster response NGO of African origin on its website on Tuesday.

“If necessary, a larger medical contingent, also with specialised equipment, will follow a day or two later dependent on the challenges presented.”

The foundation said logistics; diplomacy; procurement of essential supplies including water, food, fuel, and medicine; transport; security; and detailed updated information were priorities as the team prepares for departure.

