South Africa 3.10.2018 09:22 am

Gift of the Givers sends rescue team to earthquake hit Indonesia

ANA
An aerial view shows the earthquake and tsunami devasted neighbourhood in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018. The death toll from the Indonesian quake-tsunami nearly doubled to 832 but was expected to rise further after a disaster that has left the island of Sulawesi reeling. / AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD

The foundation says that if necessary, a larger medical contingent will follow a day or two later dependent on the challenges presented.

The Gift of the Givers foundation is sending a small team that includes rescuers and medical personnel to Indonesia, to assist that country which is reeling from a deadly earthquake and tsunami that left more than 1,000 people dead on the island of Sulawesi.

The tragedy which struck on Friday also displaced many others.

Responding to a call for help from the Indonesian head of state, the Gift of the Givers said it was sending a team with highly specialised equipment to assist.

“Gift of the Givers search and rescue teams with highly specialised equipment, accompanied by a select number of medical personnel, will depart for Indonesia tomorrow,” said the largest disaster response NGO of African origin on its website on Tuesday.

“If necessary, a larger medical contingent, also with specialised equipment, will follow a day or two later dependent on the challenges presented.”

The foundation said logistics; diplomacy; procurement of essential supplies including water, food, fuel, and medicine; transport; security; and detailed updated information were priorities as the team prepares for departure.

