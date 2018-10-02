Nene must resign after testifying at state capture inquiry – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), South Africa’s second-largest opposition party, has called on Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to resign from his position as soon as he finishes testifying before the state capture inquiry.

The party made the call ahead of Nene taking the witness stand to testify at the inquiry, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, tomorrow.

“The reason Nhlanhla Nene was appointed as Minister of Finance by a captured Jacob Zuma was because he worked with the Guptas. When he was Minister of Finance, he stopped taking their calls and tried to work independent of the Guptas,” the EFF claimed.

“When he finishes his submission to the State Capture Inquiry, Nhlanhla Nene must immediately step down as Minister of Finance.”

Nene was fired by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2015 after he allegedly refused to give Treasury approval for a deal to build a nuclear plant in South Africa, which would have benefitted a Gupta-owned uranium company, and various other deals which would have benefitted the family.

In the past few days, the EFF has claimed that Nene worked for and with the Guptas during his stint as deputy finance minister and chairman of the Public Investment Corporation.

Nene was reappointed South Africa’s finance minister in February after Zuma was deposed and replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF said Nene “played victim” after he was fired.

“The EFF is aware of many other dealings and dark secrets that compromises Nhlanhla Nene and will reveal all if he does not voluntarily step down as a Minister of Finance,” the statement from the party said.

“The EFF does not make threats, we make promises and every information we have is correct about all the shenanigans and crooks of the ANC.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

