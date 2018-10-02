Biker dies in Kempton Park collision

A motorcyclist died after a collision in Kempton Park, Johannesburg late on this afternoon, a Netcare 911 paramedic said.

In a statement, Netcare 911 said the biker collided with a car on Modderfontein Road.

“Tragically the motorcyclist, a male in his forties, sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” the statement said.

“The driver of the light motor vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported by another private ambulance service to hospital.”

Police were called to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

