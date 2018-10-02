 
Six-year-old boy critical, 17 others injured in Benoni crash

A six year-old-boy was left in a critical condition while 17 others were injured in a collision between a minibus taxi and a lorry on the M45 Great North Road in Brentwood Park, Benoni, 2 October 2018. Picture supplied by Netcare 911

Eighteen patients were assessed on the scene and found to have injuries ranging from minor to serious.

A six-year-old-boy was left in a critical condition while 17 others were injured in a collision between a minibus taxi and a lorry on the M45 Great North Road in Brentwood Park, Benoni this afernoon, the Netcare 911 paramedic service said.

“One of the patients, a 6-year-old boy, was flung from the taxi and was found to be in a critical condition,” Netcare 911 said.

A 6-year-old boy had to be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash between a minibus taxi and a truck in Benoni, 2 October 2018. Picture supplied by Netcare 911

“Due to the seriousness of his injuries the Netcare 1 Specialised Helicopter Air Ambulance was called to airlift the child to hospital.”

The other patients were transported to hospital by ambulances.

Police were on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

African News Agency (ANA)

