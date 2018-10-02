Wallacedene clinic closed due to unrest – City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town today said it was forced to close its clinic in Wallacedene following unrest in the area.

“The facility manager’s office was stoned and the facility was closed after all emergency cases were assessed to ensure the safety of staff and patients,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

“Patients were referred to other clinics and traumatised staff will be referred for counselling.”

Smith said a decision will be made on whether the facility will be reopened following an assessment on Wednesday morning.

“The City condemns violent attacks on our facilities and staff in the strongest terms. This was also an attack on some of our most vulnerable residents, those who are ill and infirm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

