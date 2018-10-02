Anthea Gordon appointed parliament’s acting registrar of members’ interests

Parliamentary legal adviser Anthea Gordon was sworn in today as the national legislature’s new acting registrar of members’ interests.

The post was left vacant after Ntuthuzelo Vanara resigned and joined the SA Broadcasting Corporation.

Gordon, an advocate of the high court and who hold various law degrees and a Masters of Business Management and Administration (MBA) degree, will be responsible for keeping a register of business and other interests of members of parliament. She will also support parliament’s committee on ethics and members’ interests.

“The Registrar and other members of staff appointed to support the committee must swear or affirm an oath of confidentiality,” parliament said in a statement.

“National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise – acting jointly as Parliament’s Executive Authority – approved Advocate Gordon’s appointment as acting Registrar with effect from 1 October until a new Registrar is appointed.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

