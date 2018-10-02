Cele must meet his promises to Westbury, or else – DA

Police Minister Bheki Cele must meet promises made to the Westbury community or the Democratic Alliance will “have him join the long queue of failing ANC politicians politicking with the lives of people.”

The minister promised that a police task team would be deployed to patrol the streets and that allegations that police were involved in criminal activities would be investigated.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen said promises were all well and good but meant nothing to the community “if they are not actioned with immediate effect.”

“This cannot be another one of the failing ANC’s broken promises. By not acting the minister will join the long queue of failing ANC politicians politicking with the lives of the people.”

He said the ANC was failing and have proven “that they are a government of empty promises incapable of fighting crime.”

“Unlike the failing ANC government, the DA is not a party of empty promises. Where we govern we go above and beyond to keep our communities safe despite our limited mandate.”

The party plans on starting a tour around the country to hear first-hand what they can do to make communities safer.

“Communities like Westbury do not only need more police patrolling in their communities, they need an honest and professional police service who they can trust to fight crime and keep them safe.”

Steenhuisen said the ANC chose to turn a blind eye on violent crime, leaving communities vulnerable across the country, paralysed by fear.

